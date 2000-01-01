It depends on your country, but usually takes from 5 to 10 business days.
Promote your Spotify albums everywhere...
in person
Spotify recently introduced Spotify Codes (they are like QR Codes for your music). Now you can order them printed on high quality cards.find out more
About Spotify Codes
They are like QR Codes built in your Spotify app for easy sharing music with friends and fans. You just scan code and album starts playing.
Scardify - business cards for musicians!
We offer printed square cards with your album cover on one side and Spotify code on the other side. You can use these cards and give them to your fans directly or give a bunch of them to your friends, so they can promote your music.
Small size
Cards dimensions are about 5,5x5,5cm. They are small and portable. Perfect for having them always with you.
High quality print
We work only with top notch printing houses and use only high quality materials.
Instruction on back side
On back side we placed simple guide how to use Spotify codes (step by step).
Start promoting your Spotify albums today!
Spotify is currently the best place to share your music, build audience and be discovered. Our cards are great tool for promoting your music in person, everywhere you go. They're like business cards for musicians!
international delivery included
Packages from 250 to 2000 cards
FAQ
If your question is not listed below, just write us a message at: hello@scardify.com
How long takes delivery?
Can I order from any country in the world?
Yes, we work internationally.
Do I need to have album on Spotify?
Yes, your album needs to be already published on Spotify.